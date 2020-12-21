Eagles sticking with Jalen Hurts as starter

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson wasn’t initially confident in starting Jalen Hurts, repeatedly saying that Carson Wentz would remain the team’s starting quarterback. His mindset changed after a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

Wentz was hideous against the Packers, throwing for just 79 yards before Hurts replaced him. The rookie quarterback was eventually named Philly’s starter against the New Orleans Saints, and his impressive debut resulted in Pederson opting to start him against the Arizona Cardinals, too.

Hurts helped the Eagles defeat the Saints 24-21 before falling to the Cardinals 33-26 over the weekend in a tightly contested game. The 22-year-old balled out in his second career start, completing 24-of-44 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns while adding 63 yards and a score on the ground.

His latest performance helped him secure the starting job for the Eagles’ upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.