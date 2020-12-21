John Krasinski began ‘Some Good News’ earlier this year because frankly, people need to hear good things rather than the 24-hour negativity we get all day online and in our television news. There’s so much good out there that goes unnoticed!

Krasinski simply shined a light on it and with his quirky humor and big smile, brightened a lot of people’s days. Not though, may be the biggest episode of them all. He was joined by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson… sorry, I mean Dwanta Claus! Check out the video below.

“🎶Dwanta Claus is comin’ to town🎶 Dwanta wanted to do something EPIC for families and kids this CHRISTMAS so he teamed up with his good buddy @johnkrasinski and the good folks over at @somegoodnews to spread the love, mana and holiday cheer.

And one super fan who inspired us all gets a very special surprise… Hit the link up top to watch ☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 and start your week off right with news that straight up just feeeeeels good! You deserve to feel good.. Love, ~ Dwanta 🎅🏾🖤”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teams Up With John Krasinski And ‘Some Good News’ To Spread Some Holiday Cheer

Fans were delighted to see the match and the episode brought tears to many viewers. They commented on the video, “Was totally surprised – and delighted – to see this appear in my subscription feed!“, “And when the world needed him the most… he returned.“, “This man lost the mother of his children, struggles financially, wants to sell stuff he deeply cares about to provide gifts for his kids… and yet when The Rock asks him “how are you?” he starts with “I am blessed to have two amazing children”. Jay is a SAINT“, and “I love that when Jay heard the news about the FedEx donating to Toys for Tots, his imediate reaction was: that’s so much more important then my own kids. Jay, you’re a wonderful human being. Happy Holidays.”

It’s been 8 months since ‘Some Good News’ was started, and nearly 7 since we’ve seen anymore episodes, thankfully, this special one made its way to us. Thank you, John Krasinski and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

