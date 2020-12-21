Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Drops Several ‘F-Bombs’ While Explaining A Real Contract Is Made With A Handshake

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is undoubtedly one of the hardest working people out there today. From being one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, running his own Tequila company, doing charity work, and still finding time for the gym and family, it’s easy to see why he’s so successful.

Another thing that makes him so likable, is his upbringing, and how he made himself so successful after only have 7 dollars to his name. It’s this grind, perseverance, hard work, and ability to drop in a couple of f-bombs in a post that makes the rest of us respect him so much.

“If these torn up, fucked up, scarred up, broken knuckles, torn tendons and calloused hands could talk ☺️ They might be hard on the eyes to look at and a bit jarring to the touch, but they tell the story of my life and it’s who I am — and when I look you in the eyes and shake your hand with these torn up suckers you can bet your hard earned dollar I’ll see my word through. Contracts and term sheets are binding (legally;) but the real code and binding agreement is our handshake. Eye to eye. That said, I’ll be getting my very first manicure on Jan 1st.. ehh fuck that. Never. Back to work 😈”

In a video on Instagram, he showed up just how torn up his hands are. Scars, callouses, broken knucks, and torn tendons are what make up his hands, but nothing is stronger now. It’s with our hands that we do everything in this life, from holding our children, to making our living and supporting our families. Strong hands make strong people, and that’s exactly how Johnson feels.

Fans commented on his post, “Side effect of putting in the work 👊🏽”, “Real men hands“, “I think you’re one of the few people that could take on a gorilla” and “Those hands are everything. My father was a Carpenter with big rough scared, cut, calloused, bruised and stained hands and that was my favorite thing about him.”

