Down Syndrome Couple Receives Over 100 Christmas Cards

A woman rounded up some complete strangers to send some Christmas cards to her sister with Down Syndrome after she was forced to isolate herself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lindi Newman posted a status on Facebook explaining the whole situation to everyone. She said that her sister, Maryanne, was deeply saddened, missing the contact and experience with the outside world.

Both Maryanne and her husband, Tommy Pilling, have Down Syndrome. Tommy was sadly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and on top of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s put a damper on things for them both. “My sister and my brother-in-law both have Down’s Syndrome and have been married for 25 years, together for 30. They are thought to be the longest married couple both with DS in the world and the first in the UK,” Lindi’s message on Facebook began.

Over 100 Christmas cards spread some much-needed happiness for the couple

In 1995, Maryanne & Tommy Pilling became the first married couple with Down Syndrome in the U.K. 22 years later… https://t.co/Vl69ccinYb pic.twitter.com/LqxHdKLsbp — Kat Murti (@KatMurti) March 8, 2017