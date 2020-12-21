Doug Marrone: Jaguars trying to win, not secure top pick

The New York Jets 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday put the Jacksonville Jaguars in a great position to land the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone could care less about landing the top pick in the draft, which would ultimately mean the chance to select Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Marrone admitted Monday that his plan is to try and get Jacksonville wins in its remaining two games of the season, even if it means losing out on the No. 1 pick.

“No one’s advised me anything different than to go out there and win,” Marrone said Monday, according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “I mean I was young growing up and had a favorite team and was excited to see where they were going to pick. I look back and I understand, but, I mean … we’re trying to win. I mean, we’re doing everything we possibly can and that’s my job right now and I owe it to the coaches and players.

“None of us are going to look at this and the future. No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, never mind at the end of the year. But I do understand the question and appreciate it.”

Although the Jets and Jags have identical 1-13 records, the Jaguars will be awarded the first overall pick if the two finish with the same record because of a weaker strength of schedule tiebreaker. The only way to ensure Lawrence ends up in Jacksonville next season is for the Jaguars to lose their final two games against the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

While Marrone is hoping to win some more games this season, the Mayor of Jacksonville probably wants the team to lose, believe it or not. Lenny Curry essentially tweeted that he believes drafting Lawrence will be a franchise-altering move for the Jaguars.