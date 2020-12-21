Dolphins’ Salvon Ahmed reportedly promised 100-yard day for hospitalized grandmother, then delivered

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed’s wanted to run for 100 yards Sunday. Not for himself, but for his hospitalized grandmother, Dee Brown, according to NFL Network. Miami hadn’t featured a 100-yard rusher in a game in two years.

Ahmed had extra motivation, though, and he delivered with 23 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 22-12 win over the Patriots in Week 15. The victory provided twofold goodness for Miami as a team, securing its first winning season since 2016 and simultaneously eliminating New England from the postseason.

#Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed’s grandma, Dee Brown, is in the hospital, and he told people he’d get 100 yards for her today. No Miami player had done that in two years … but Ahmed is up to 114 yards and a TD. Somewhere, Grandma — who calls him The Real Cheetah — is smiling. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2020

After the game, Ahmed didn’t delve deep into his grandmother’s health with reporters.

“My grandma, she’s doing good now. But yeah, that’s all I’ll say about that,” Ahmed said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “She’s doing good now.”

Ahmed was an unlikely source of the Dolphins’ first 100-yard rushing game since 2018’s Week 15. He’s an undrafted rookie out of Washington, and Sunday was just his fourth NFL game. He had run for 85 yards in Week 10, but Miami’s running back depth chart is also crowded with the likes of Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington (not to mention a still-out Myles Gaskin).

Right from the start, though, Ahmed was the obvious workhorse for the Dolphins against the Pats. He picked up six yards on their first drive then another 27 on drive number two. Ahmed’s longest run of the day was a 31-yarder, and he also capped off a third-quarter drive with a one-yard score.

“It’s fun to be a part of a win,” Ahmed said. “This is a big win for our team.”