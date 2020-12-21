Diddy’s Mama, Janice Combs, Celebrates Her 80th Birthday & She Looks Good!!! (Photo)

Diddy sent a sweet message to his mama Janice “Mama” Combs and social media can’t stop talking about how good she looks at the age of 80!

On Monday, Diddy took to Instagram to wish Mama Combs an amazing birthday. Standing on the staircase all smiles with her 6-inch heels, folks couldn’t believe she was 80 years old.

Celebrating the beautiful woman who gave him life, he wrote, “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a**-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! “

The mogul made sure to let us know that there were “no edits” made to the photo, “and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit !!!”

He added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS “

One Twitter user wrote, “Wow never knew she was 80! She looks good[.]” Another Twitter user tweeted, “She looks amazing!!! Happy birthday.”

Speaking of celebrations, Diddy also honored Kim Porter on what would’ve been her 50th birthday, last week.

He took to Instagram and posted a video montage of their family. He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! I LOVE YOU FOREVER!!”

As you may recall, Kim died of pneumonia in November of 2018. The two shared four kids together.

