Did Candiace Dillard Bassett Give Bravo an Ultimatum if Monique Samuels Returns? ‘I Will Not Film With Her,’ She Insisted

Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac has made it clear: it’s her or Monique Samuels. She insists she will refuse to return to the series if Samuels is asked back.

Candiace Dillard, Monique Samuels |Paul Morigi/Bravo

While she isn’t sure if Samuels has been asked back, she made it clear that she’s drawing a hard line in the sand. “I hope not,” Bassett said about Samuel’s return on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“If it were up to me, the answer is, you know, good riddance go home,” Basset continued. “But I can’t speak for the network. I don’t want to be quoted as speaking for the network.”

“So I don’t know,” she added. “I just know what I think is healthy for the group as a whole. And this season was, among other things, incredibly toxic. And it brings forth so much toxicities within the group, within the audience who is, you know, watching the show and ingesting everything and it didn’t need to go there.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett says she isn’t giving Bravo an ultimatum but isn’t comfortable with Monique Samuels

Bassett makes it clear that Bravo must choose. “For my mental health, I cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me,” Bassett pointed out. “And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is a job. This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”

She insists she isn’t afraid of Samuels but won’t stand for sharing screen time with her either. “I joined a show in a Housewives franchise,” she said. “That’s not what we do on these shows. We push the envelope, as I said, but I don’t want to be a part of a show that needs to have two or three security guards, whose job is anything more than to, you know, generally protect us from the outside world.”

Of course travel is a different story. “Like when we travel, they always send security with us,” she shared. “Because again, we’re a spectacle. But for us to be having lunch in Potomac and we’ll have to worry about, if I say something that she doesn’t like, which I will. Is she going to jump up and try to fight me? I’m not doing, I’m not doing it.”

Monique Samuels can never be on the show with Candiace Dillard Bassett

Host David Yontef wondered if perhaps Samuels returned later, would Bassett consider being on the same cast. “I will not film with her. I will not work with her,” Bassett insisted.

There is no role for Samuels on the show, even as a friend, Bassett said. “I don’t see how that works,” she remarked. “I don’t see how that works as a friend or as a full-time Housewife because ‘friends of’ generally are around when the group is around.”

“But if the group is not comfortable, then you’re not a full-time Housewife,” she added. “I have a personal story. What, like, where do you fit? I don’t know, but I mean, again, that’s not my business either. I’m not an executive, I’m not a producer. I’d like to think that I am, I’m not, and it’s only my job to advocate for myself and express my comfort levels and what I’m okay with and what I’m not okay with.”

Part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.