Did Ashley Darby Hook Up With Katie Rost? ‘RHOP’ Star Finally Breaks Silence at Season 5 Reunion

Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac was in the hot seat during the season 5 reunion. Weeks ago, former cast member Katie Rost revealed she had a sexual relationship with one of her co-stars. Rost never revealed the name of the housewife she hooked up with but many fans pointed fingers at Darby. Andy Cohen took the chance to ask Darby if she was the mystery woman Rost was talking about and she finally answered.

What did Katie Rost reveal about her hookup?

Rost is one of the OG stars of RHOP having been part of the main cast during its 2016 inaugural season. Although the former model was short-lived on the small-screen, she left a lasting impression on a co-star. After a Real Housewives blog asked their followers to guess which housewife Rost “tried to have lesbian sex with,” the reality TV personality fired back.

“I was going to bite my tongue, but as a bi-sexual woman who had a sexual relationship with a cast member when I was on the show — [it’s] my own business and hers,” Rost said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Rost believed that posting that question was “mean-spirited” and added, “We have a friendship that will last beyond this hateraid. I am proud of that and of [the] love that we made. Think it’s evil to shame us for what we had and have.”

Although many fans wanted to know the name of the RHOP star that Rost hooked up with, she kept it private.

“My sexual relationship with that person is private and I would never out someone who isn’t ready, neither should bloggers. So stop,” she added.

Rost made the comments on October 11, which is a special day for the LGBTQ community as it’s National Coming Out Day. The former Bravo star said it was not her intention to start gossip.

“Was not my intention at all [to spill tea],” Rost added. “I came out a long time ago [and] I wanted to bring dignity to that. I’m not the one who started this gossip extravaganza at all. I am not on RHOP.”

Was Ashley Darby the mystery woman?

Darby’s sexual activity has been a topic of conversation on RHOP. During season 5 of the reality series, Darby revealed that she’s explored with her sexuality. This is the reason many fans believed that Darby could’ve been the woman that Rost was talking about.

Cohen, the host of the RHOP Season 5 reunion, asked Darby if Rost was talking about her.

“I need for everybody to stop saying that was me,” Darby replied. “First of all, she references a garage of some sort, I live in a condo. Never could that have transpired. Everybody thought it was me.”

Darby laughed off the rumors denying she had hooked up with Rost. Monique Samuels added that she saw the reaction on social media thinking it was Darby as well.

Rost has not commented any further on the claims she made earlier this year.

