Diane Francis: The development that will transform health care

The mRNA vaccine pioneers are a married couple, Ugur Sahin and his wife Ozlem Tureci of Germany, who, after examining the virus’s sequence last year, realized that their scientific team could come up with a vaccine to prevent its spread. They had spent years studying mRNA and successfully applying it to halt cancers and other maladies. They yielded results within weeks.

Fortunately, they were entrepreneurs as well as research scientists and turned their successful company, BioNTech, on a dime to execute their plans. A collaboration with Pfizer followed. In Massachusetts, Moderna’s science team also swung into action, using their expertise in mRNA biotech to rapidly develop another vaccine, which has proven 95 per cent effective in trials.

Both companies had already built platforms to create vaccines for any infectious disease by simply inserting the correct mRNA sequence to match the disease.

Now that the roll-out is underway, and a new mutation has come to light, the question is: will the pandemic end? The answer is yes — and then some. There are five other vaccines undergoing final trials, which may advance the field more.

Most importantly, the world now has an mRNA template that can fast-track immunizations against viruses like COVID-19 and that will also be utilized to vaccinate against rare diseases, cancers and other major killers such as HIV, TB, malaria and rabies.

None of this is written in stone, but science marches on. So the good news is that the bad news of 2020 will come to an end, and a new era has begun that will transform health care for generations.