Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.28% By .com

Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.96% or 8.9 points to trade at 233.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 1.47% or 1.4 points to end at 99.2 and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was up 0.32% or 2.0 points to 623.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.07% or 3.35 points to trade at 105.85 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) declined 2.22% or 21.4 points to end at 942.6 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 2.22% or 9.9 points to 436.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 90 to 50 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for February delivery was down 3.57% or 1.76 to $47.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 3.54% or 1.85 to hit $50.41 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.55 to trade at $1888.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.36% to 6.0906, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4406.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.39% at 90.302.