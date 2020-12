Dabo Swinney made it clear last week that he does not feel Ohio State deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the Clemson coach hammered that point home when he submitted his final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season.

According to his ballot, Swinney doesn’t even think Ohio State is a top-10 team. He ranked the Buckeyes 11th and teams like Iowa State and Coastal Carolina ahead of them.