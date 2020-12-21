Currie Cup dates juggled to beat Covid-19

The dates of two Currie Cup fixtures have been moved in order to combat the threat of Covid-19 infection.

The Bulls’ home match against the Lions – initially scheduled for this Saturday (26 December) – has been postponed to Wednesday, 6 January 2021 (kick-off at 19:00).

SA Rugby announced in a press statement that the changes were made because of infection in the Bulls’ squad.

The Bulls’ subsequent match against the Pumas – scheduled for two days later on Friday, 8 January – has been pushed back by two days to Sunday, 10 January (kick-off 16:00) at Mbombela Stadium.

The Bulls’ scheduled match against Griquas this past weekend was cancelled, with both teams receiving two log points apiece.

The men from Pretoria currently top the Currie Cup standings with seven wins from 10 matches.

