CUPE 4963 Reaches Tentative Agreement at Queens Association for Supported Living

Article content

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Talks resumed early this morning between CUPE Local 4963 and their employer, Queens Association for Supported Living (QASL) and, shortly after the union went on strike, a tentative agreement was reached. CUPE 4963 members, who work as residential counsellors and vocational instructors, will return to a regular schedule of work by tomorrow.

CUPE National Representative Chris Sutton confirmed that the deal was reached with the assistance of a conciliation officer supplied by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education.

Further details of the agreement will not be available until after ratification by both parties.

CUPE 4963 President Amanda Roberts thanked the bargaining team and the membership for all their efforts.

“I would like to thank our bargaining team and union representatives for their commitment and hard work,” says Roberts. “I’m so proud of our entire membership for their support and solidarity throughout this long and stressful process, and for the many hours and special effort made to work with limitations due to COVID.”

CUPE 4963 represents residential counsellors and vocational instructors who help people with disabilities to reach their full potential. They teach vocational and life skills, help find employment opportunities, and care for people residing at Queens Association for Supported Living.

:dc/cope491

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005594/en/

Contacts

Colleen Reynolds

CUPE Atlantic Communications

902-809-2253

#distro