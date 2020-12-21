Margins:
Cultural taboos around porn have led to blind spots in Silicon Valley, leading to VCs missing out on many of the industry’s breakout hits like OnlyFans — It always was, it always will be. … One of the biggest and most interesting things happening in the consumer web right now is running almost completely under the radar.
Cultural taboos around porn have led to blind spots in Silicon Valley, leading to VCs missing out on many of the industry's breakout hits like OnlyFans (Margins)
Margins: