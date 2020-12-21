Cultural taboos around porn have led to blind spots in Silicon Valley, leading to VCs missing out on many of the industry's breakout hits like OnlyFans (Margins)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Margins:

Cultural taboos around porn have led to blind spots in Silicon Valley, leading to VCs missing out on many of the industry’s breakout hits like OnlyFans  —  It always was, it always will be. … One of the biggest and most interesting things happening in the consumer web right now is running almost completely under the radar.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR