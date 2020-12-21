Covid-19: SA records over 200 daily deaths

South Africa recorded 216 Covid-19-related deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 907.

The Eastern Cape once again led with 97 deaths followed by the Western Cape with 84, Gauteng 16 KwaZulu-Natal 15 and the Free State with four.

The Eastern Cape has the highest number of deaths at 6 252.

As of Monday evening, the cumulative number of cases was 930 711, an increase of 8 789 since Sunday.

Recoveries stand at 796 346.

reported on Friday the new variant, called 501.V2, which has between 10 and 20 new mutations, was found by genomic scientists from across the country who have been analysing genetic samples of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said it was unusual for a variant to contain so many mutations, and described it as “concerning”.