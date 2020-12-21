Covid-19 resurgence: Life Healthcare redeploys staff to assist in hotspot areas

Life Healthcare says it has seen a substantial resurgence in Covid-19 patients in KZN, Cape Town, the West Coast and the Garden Route.

Like the Mediclinic and Netcare groups, Life Healthcare has also opted to postpone non-essential surgeries.

Private hospitals have reported an influx of patients during the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Life Healthcare hospital group has opted to bolster its staff in hotspots as the healthcare system is under significant pressure.

It told it had seen a significant resurgence of Covid-19 patients in KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town, Garden Route and West Coast.

“Additional nursing staff from other areas in the country have been deployed to the East London area, with our current Life College of Learning nursing students from the College’s East London Learning Centre being deployed to support healthcare workers,” said Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare’s general manager of emergency medicine.

Van Loggerenberg said they had opted to postpone non-essential surgeries.

“In all of our regions, in response to the pandemic, postponement of non-essential surgical cases is a measure we have adopted, depending on the demand for Covid-19 beds at the ,” he said.

“Bed capacity across all of our hospitals is fluid and is being reassessed frequently. Where needed, contingency plans to convert additional wards to Covid-19 beds is being implemented.”

Healthcare groups Mediclinic and Netcare have also limited or suspended elective surgeries amid growing Covid-19 numbers.

Mediclinic said the second wave had resulted in a strong demand for care in the Southern and Western Cape, and other areas.

“Within the last month, Mediclinic has noted an increase from less than 100 admitted Covid-19 patients to more than 500 patients within its facilities across the Western Cape, including the Garden Route,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland told the hospital group had reinstated policies and procedures, which were put in place during the first surge earlier in 2020, following an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

reported on Friday that the new variant, called 501.V2, which has between 10 and 20 new mutations, was found by genomics scientists from across the country, who have been analysing genetic samples of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Van Loggerenberg appealed to holidaymakers to exercise caution as their behaviour would have an impact on how hospitals can respond to the second wave.

“It is a very real concern that if holidaymakers behave irresponsibly, attend ‘super-spreader’ events and don’t follow basic guidelines, then the second wave (nationally) will be significantly worse than the first, and the entire healthcare system, public and private, will struggle to cope – as we have seen in other countries,” said Van Loggerenberg.