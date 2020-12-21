Colman Domingo talks about gift from Chadwick Boseman

It’s clear Boseman was a consummate professional who earned the respect of all his co-stars. Viola Davis, who plays Ma Rainey in the film, couldn’t speak more highly of him, and now, Domingo has also chimed in to discuss how much dedication Boseman packed into every performance. When asked about what it was like to work with Boseman, especially during the intense moments in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Domingo said, “Chadwick always had an incredible work ethic.

“We were like Ali and Frazier. We always wanted to do our work so much. We were training together, and it was just a lot of fun and a lot of light. He gave it his all,” Domingo said.

Domingo was then asked what he would say to Boseman if he knew it was the last thing he’d get to say to the actor. As it turns out, Domingo had a lovely interaction with Boseman prior to his death, so there’s not much regret there.

“He sent me a gift: a record player. The note with it basically said, ‘I’ve been looking forward to working with you for so long. And I’m so proud of the work that we did. I look forward to seeing you again. Until next time, may God keep you, Chad.’ I wrote him back and I said, ‘Man, I feel the same way. I’ve been longing for this experience with you. And I’m glad we had it and we created something special that will bind us forever.’ The day we wrapped, I wrapped with Chad, Michael, and Glynn,” Domingo added.

Boseman may be gone, but his work will live on forever, and he’s delivered a performance for the ages in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. You can watch the actor’s final live-action performance now on Netflix.