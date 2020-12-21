Cleaned up in aisle five: Michael Medline has returned a grocery powerhouse back to health; now he’s turned his eye to the horizon

Article content continued

Loblaw was also ahead of both its major competitors in e-commerce, but Medline believes Empire’s $1-billion investment in infrastructure and 2018 deal to bring in U.K.-based Ocado Group’s full scope of online ordering, fulfilment automation and delivery services will pan out in its favour. “One of my biggest concerns in joining the company was that we not be caught flat-footed on e-commerce,” he says. “If we hadn’t made the deal with Ocado to have the best technology customer experience, I’d be very worried. I shudder to think if we hadn’t done the Ocado deal. It’s the only thing in the business that I considered, once I knew about it, we had to have.”

Medline says having dedicated customer fulfilment centres — or, dark stores, as they’re called in the industry — for e-commerce works better than the store-pick model some other grocers use, though it is certainly a much bigger upfront investment. He doesn’t think the store-pick model is customer friendly and it’s hard to scale, which makes it harder to make money. Part of Project Horizon is to expand the Voilà service to other parts of the country, which means building other fulfilment centres.

Building such centres means taking a short-term hit on for longer-term gain, something Medline says also applies to new technologies, of which e-commerce is just one. Empire is also testing smart carts, in-store vertical farming and other innovations, some related to COVID-19, some related to just having a better store, pandemic or not. The store, he says, is more important than ever, despite the rise of e-commerce. “A lot of companies are so fixated on growing their e-commerce business and a few other things, even the marketing side, they forget that most of the customer experience is in the store,” he says. “And if you’re not careful, these stores can get aged very quickly and not be up to speed.”