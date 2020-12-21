Christmas hope as NSW records 15 new coronavirus cases after record testing blitz

Sydney’s battle to save Christmas has received a massive boost after a record-breaking testing blitz uncovered only 15 new cases today.

After 38,578 tests, the 15 new cases were only half of the number of the day before and all have been linked to the Avalon cluster, which has now grown to 83. Eight of those new cases were already in quarantine.

Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian. (Gaye Gerard)

“There is no doubt that we’re pleased with what we’ve seen today, but one thing I’ve learned during the pandemic is that things are very volatile,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The Belrose Bunnings, Newport Coles, Dan Murphy’s in Mona Vale, and multiple supermarkets, shopping centres, hotels and cafes have been added to the list of hotspots.

“Whilst we have a strong focus on the Northern Beaches it is important that we have no complacency across the Greater Sydney region,” NSW Chief Health Office Dr Kerry Chant said.

Surfers carry their boards along the beach front at Manly on the northern beaches in Sydney. (AP)

Cars wait in line at a Bondi Beach COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic on December 21, 2020 in Sydney. (Getty)

The fate of Christmas hangs delicately in the balance — whether the Northern Beaches will be forced to celebrate in lockdown and if the rest of Sydney can have up to 10 guests will depend on how the numbers fall over the next few days.

Ms Berejiklian said she expected more detail by Wednesday.

“I appreciate how frustrating it is and I’d love to be able to tell everybody today what Christmas might look like in NSW or the Northern Beaches, but we’re not in a position to do that yet,” she said.

Long queue of motorists who are entering Queensland from New South Wales through the border checkpoint on December 21, 2020 in Coolangatta, Gold Coast, Australia. (Getty)

Patient Zero is still a mystery but international flight crews have been to blame for the last two outbreaks in Sydney.