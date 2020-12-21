Christmas Eve Jingle 2020 as Scots prepare to ring bells on front doorstep

Thousands of people will stand on their doorsteps and ring bells for two minutes on Christmas Eve in a bid to tackle loneliness.

The sweet campaign is asking the nation to create a ‘wave of bells across the world’ to spread festive cheer amid tough lockdown restrcitions.

The idea came from Mary Beggs-Reid, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, to “end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness” in her hometown.

More than 445,000 people across the world have now signed up to take part in the Christmas Eve Jingle event through Facebook.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are backing the plan to ring bells at 6pm GMT.

It includes the “Christmas Eve Jingle” as well as a plea to people to pick up the telephone and speak to loved ones who may be suffering from loneliness.

The idea is also to “give someone a bell” if they are likely to be alone.

Coronavirus restrictions across the country have caused heartbreak for many – and organisers of the campaign say it is now needed more than ever.

“For some, it will not change anything but for others, it will be heartbreaking,” said Ms Beggs-Reid.

“This will be a happy moment. Covid can not take this from us so ring louder.

“This year the Christmas spirit is so needed and for two minutes we can make sure nobody feels alone.”

She added: “After this weekend it is needed more than ever.”

The Christmas Eve Jingle 2020 will take place at 6pm on December 24.