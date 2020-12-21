‘Chicago P.D.’ Actor Patrick Flueger’s Girlfriend Guest Starred on the Show

There are plenty of ups and downs that come with dating a celebrity. For one thing, you’ll likely have your every move cataloged by fans who want to keep tabs on their favorite leading actor’s love life. It’ll definitely be harder to keep things under wraps if you’re not sure how serious you’re ready to be, and every public appearance becomes a source of seemingly endless speculation. That said, the relationship can also come with some perks.

For Patrick Flueger’s girlfriend Reem Amara it looks like her love life might have landed her a guest role on Chicago P.D.

‘Chicago P.D.’ is a fan favorite primetime drama

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek | Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The “One Chicago” trilogy is proving to be a serious fan-favorite on primetime. Created by the mastermind behind the many iterations of Law & Order, the trio of television shows that explore the heart-stopping action and tear-jerking drama of first responders in the Windy City has been a real win for Dick Wolf and the actors who have made their name with the franchise.

The trio started out with Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012 and followed the goings-on of a fictional Chicago firehouse. Chicago P.D. joined the following year with Chicago Med premiering in 2015.

While all three shows enjoy rave reviews and dedicated viewers — helped in no small part by their frequent crossovers and complex connections — Chicago P.D. stands out as a particularly popular part of the series. As the title suggests, the show follows the day-to-day operations of a Chicago police force.

Perhaps Wolf’s many years working on Law & Order have made this particularly fertile ground for him creatively, and the show’s focus on crime and the way that the officers interact with one another has captivated fans’ attention.

Patrick Flueger plays Adam Ruzek

The ensemble cast of Chicago P.D. has many plot lines that ebb and flow, and the story of Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek has definitely been an important part of the show as a whole. Kim Burgess (portrayed by Marina Squerciati) has faced her fair share of heartaches as the love interest of Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick Flueger).

They broke up at the end of Season 1, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for a reunion. When Season 7 was abruptly cut short, their story didn’t feel finished. The series isn’t particularly heavy on romance, so that makes Kim and Adam’s tale stand out even more, and hints from the creators that the pair would see “happier times” in Season 8 has given viewers hope.

For Flueger, the role of Adam Ruzek has been a big break. His acting career began back in 2001 with a small part on The Princess Diaries. From there, he hopped around different TV series in guest roles on shows like Judging Amy, The Pitts, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In 2004, he got a considerably bigger part on the main cast of The 4400. After the series ended in 2007, he saw some more guest roles on series including Criminal Minds and Warehouse 13. In 2015, he landed the part on Chicago P.D., and his visibility has been increasing ever since.

Patrick Flueger is dating Reem Amara

Fans might be interested in Flueger’s character’s on-screen romance, but he’s stayed fairly quiet about his real-life relationships. Little is known about who Flueger is dating, but his social media feeds hold some hints.

Reem Amara makes frequent appearances on Flueger’s feed, and he has often referred to her as “my gal” or some other intimate nickname, so it’s fairly clear that the pair are an item.

That connection is likely why Amara, who is a Jordanian-American model, made a brief guest appearance on Chicago P.D. Amara has a few other small acting credits to her name in shorts, but her role as an ICU nurse is her only primetime television appearance.