CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair) has straightened her hair! The new do can be seen on her Instagram page as she sports a completely straight head of hair. With the holidays and break from the show, a lot of people have been trying different styles of hair!

The post has over 4,000 likes with a lot of comments telling her how great it looks, including from her co-star, Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) who simply wrote, “OMG“!

You can see her caption and use the link below to see her full post!

“Straight hair, don’t care! Would you trust Amanda with your freedom?? Haha. #amandasinclair#yr”

View the full post here!

CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair) Rocks In This New Hair-Do!

Fans commented on the photo, “What if I just think that you’re always drop dead gorgeous?“, “Yes Ma’am!!“, “Beautiful!!!!! And yes Amanda I can tell takes no prisoners and leaves no mountain unturned“, “You Look 👀 Absolutely Fabulous!!!!! ” and “Yes, she is a “Boss“.

We’ll look forward to watching her as Amanda Sinclair this week! With the Christmas holiday coming up, we have to ask ourselves, where will Amanda go? From a preview, we saw Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) with the Abbotts, and potentially saw Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) back together, so will Amanda spend the holidays alone, or will she ask someone if she could join them?

Normally, I would have said Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), however, with his new relationship blossoming with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), it doesn’t leave much room for her. We’ll have to wait and see where she ends up this season!

What do you think? Do you like the new hairdo or did you prefer the old style? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Young and the Restless’ weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.