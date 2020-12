Cartier Iron Closes Previously Announced Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE: CFE)(“Cartier Iron” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it is has closed the previously announced (see Cartier Iron news release dated December 15, 2020) non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 2,500,000 flow-through shares of Cartier Iron at a price of $0.14 per share (“F-T Shares”) for proceeds of $350,000. Each F-T Share was issued on a “flow-through” basis under the Income Tax Act(Canada). Insiders of Cartier Iron subscribed for 714,287 F-T Shares in the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, an arm’s length finder received as compensation $17,500 in cash.

Given that a director and senior officers of the Corporation participated in the Private Placement, that portion of the Private Placement constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). In its consideration and approval of the Private Placement, the board of directors of the Corporation determined that the Private Placement was exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to related parties did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation, in accordance with Sections 5.5 and 5.7 of MI 61-101. The Corporation did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the anticipated date of completion of the Private Placement due to the Corporation’s determination that it was in the best interests of the Corporation to avail itself of the proceeds and complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to finance exploration at the Big Easy Property in Newfoundland and Labrador and all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to the applicable statutory four-month hold period.

About Cartier Iron Corporation

Cartier Iron is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing significant iron ore resources in Quebec, and a gold property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company’s iron ore projects include the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec. The Big Easy gold property is located in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland.

