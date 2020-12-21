Carson Wentz to seek trade if Jalen Hurts remains starter?

Carson Wentz is prepared to back up rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second straight week as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Apparently, he’s not too happy about it.

Wentz isn’t interested in being Philly’s backup quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’ll look to move on from the Eagles if Hurts continues to be the team’s starter.

“Although the Eagles’ quarterback situation remains fluid with three games left this season, Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded in the organization, according to sources,” Schefter writes.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson benched Wentz after Week 13 due to inconsistent play, which resulted in him being the NFL leader in sacks, fumbles and interceptions. Philadelphia does intend to keep Wentz, however, other teams are expected to ask about his trade availability, Schefter adds.

Hurts played well in his Eagles’ debut last weekend, completing 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 106 yards. His performance, coupled with a two-touchdown game from Miles Sanders, helped the Eagles win their first game since Nov. 1, edging the Saints 24-21.

Pederson hasn’t said Hurts will be the team’s starter for the remainder of the year. However, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported last week that the rookie is expected to command the position past this weekend’s game against the Cardinals.

Benching Wentz for the remainder of the season will likely give Philly its best shot at winning the NFC East title, which still is very much possible in the NFL’s worst division. The 27-year-old has been horrendous this year, completing just 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against an NFL-leading 15 interceptions in 12 starts.

Without Wentz as his starter, Pederson is 11-2. If he decides to seek a trade, it might be for the best…for both sides.