Candiace Dillard On Porsha Williams: She Should Be Careful About The Lies That She Tells!!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard has issued a warning to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams — telling her to watch the lies.

Porsha, a close friend of Monique Samuels, claimed that the only reason Candiace sued Monique was for a check.

“She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom’s house. She was suing because it was a money grab…This was said to me personally out of Monique’s mouth,” Porsha said.

RHOP MIDSEASON TRAILER

Candiace is not happy about Porsha’s remarks:

“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on “Chat Room” with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — d*mning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home,” she told Page Six.

“Yes, I responded in an interview because it’s one thing for you to defend your friend, it’s one thing to talk general smack about me in defense of your friend, but when you flat out lie, yes, I’m going to address it,” she said, later adding: “She should be careful about the lies that she tells. It’s a very dangerous move.”