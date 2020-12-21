Can BLACKPINK Land a Grammy Nomination Next Year? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

When the nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were announced in November, BTS earned a historic nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Now that K-pop and the Grammy Awards are more tied together, onlookers wonder if another K-pop group could be nominated in the future. The most likely contender is girl group BLACKPINK. But what are the odds of BLACKPINK getting a nomination in the near future?

BLACKPINK has been named the biggest girl band in the world

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 and quickly captivated K-pop fans everywhere. Their singles have consistently topped the charts in South Korea, and the group is often cited as one of the most popular girl groups among international fans.

Recently, BLACKPINK has also been making huge strides in the American music industry. They performed at Coachella in 2019, becoming the first K-pop girl group to have achieved such a feat. In August 2020, BLACKPINK also released the song “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez, which landed at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group released their first full-length album, The Album, in October and charted at number 2 on the Billboard 200.

These accomplishments have led Forbes and several news outlets to name BLACKPINK the biggest girl band in the world.

How can BLACKPINK get a Grammy nomination?

BLACKPINK has had an amazing 2020, and this could only just be the beginning for them. If the group continues to achieve bigger and bigger things, it seems a Grammy nomination might soon be around the corner.

According the Korea Times, music critic Jung Min Jae thinks the group needs an even bigger hit than “Ice Cream” to get the attention of the Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards.

“BLACKPINK’s summer song Ice Cream, which featured pop star Selena Gomez, debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but slipped to No. 49 in the second week,” Jung noted. “This implies that the track was not widely appreciated by the general public in the U.S. for enough time.”

Jung contrasted this with BTS’s “Dynamite,” which not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 but spent three weeks in that position.

Meanwhile, both Jung and Billboard’s K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin believe that BLACKPINK could look more credible as artists in eyes of the Recording Academy if the members showed more participation in songwriting and producing.

“It would be extremely beneficial for BLACKPINK to open up more about itself as an artist and the way the members contribute to their music and overall work,” Benjamin said. “Without that credibility, it is challenging to be taken seriously, because the Grammys are believed to honor excellence in popular music.”

Some experts think BLACKPINK has a very small chance of getting a nomination

However, no matter what BLACKPINK does, some experts believe the deck is already stacked against them. This is because the Recording Academy has historically recognized achievements by male artists more than female ones.

“Since its inception in 2012, the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance has yet to include an American female pop group in its nominations, let alone an international one,” Danny Lee, founder of promotion agency Asian Agent, told the Korea Times. “Conversely, the category has embraced male pop groups, with Backstreet Boys in 2019 and BTS in 2021.”

Patty Ahn, a Korean pop culture expert at the University of California, San Diego pointed out that women of color are even less represented at the Grammy Awards, saying “According to a University of Southern California 2018 study, men have been dominating the Big Four categories, where women made up only 9.3 percent of the nominee pool between 2013 and 2018, with women of color accounting for only 31 percent of that figure.”

Ahn also added, “The Grammy voters have really only recognized English-speaking female solo artists such as Yoko Ono and H.E.R… Even for BTS, it took years to be nominated, although it shattered records on multiple major music charts.”