Cam Newton not considering retirement

The 2020 season has been particularly rough for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots. However, the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller isn’t going to let a difficult year marred by COVID-19 prevent him from returning to the field in 2021.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested Sunday that Newton might consider retirement if he doesn’t return to the Patriots next season. During a Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the former MVP stated that hanging up the cleats isn’t an option.

“No, I’m not there,” Newton said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “One of my goals this year, for what it’s worth, was just to finish the year healthy. This year God has granted and gave me the opportunity to have a healthy season. “… I still have a lot of football left and I still want to play football and I have the urge to be better.”

Newton, 31, is in the midst of one of his worst seasons in the NFL. To be fair, he only played two games last season for the Panthers after suffering a foot injury. However, the injury shouldn’t have derailed his career as much as it has this season.

Newton is averaging just 183.2 yards passing per game with five touchdowns against 10 interceptions and a 79.6 passer rating in 13 games with the Patriots. He’s been far better on the ground, rushing for 489 yards and 11 touchdowns, but that alone has not been enough to sustain the Patriots, who were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday following a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Newton’s future with the Patriots is cloudy, to say the least. Before being eliminated from contention for the first time since 2008, Bill Belichick continuously stated that Newton was the team’s starting quarterback. On Monday, he left the door open for second-year QB Jarrett Stidham to start New England’s final two games of the season, saying, “We’ll see how that all shakes out.”

Newton will become a free agent this spring. Based on his 2020 performance, he’ll likely be battling for a roster spot with the Patriots or elsewhere.