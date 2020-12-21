Bucks lose second-round pick for early Bogdanovic pursuit

The NBA determined that the Bucks violated league rules in their offseason pursuit of Bogdan Bogdanovic and will rescind Milwaukee’s 2022 second-round pick as a result, the league announced.

According to the announcement, the NBA investigated whether the Bucks had discussions with Bogdanovic and/or his agent prior to the start of the free agency period in November and concluded that early discussions did take place.

According to the league, the decision to strip the Bucks of their 2022 second-round pick took into account the club’s cooperation with the investigation, the absence of any evidence of an early contract agreement between Bogdanovic and the Bucks, and the fact that he didn’t ultimately sign with the team. In other words, the franchise could have faced an even more severe penalty if the NBA had found evidence of an early agreement.

A few days before the free agent period officially began last month, word broke that the Kings and Bucks had reached an agreement that would send Bogdanovic – a free agent – and Justin James to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

Two days after it was first reported, that deal fell apart amid rumors that Bogdanovic himself hadn’t agreed to sign with Milwaukee, and the league opened its investigation into the matter. Bogdanovic ultimately signed an offer sheet with Atlanta and is now a member of the Hawks after the Kings opted not to match that offer.

The Bucks’ second-round pick in 2022 had been the next second-rounder the team had available. Milwaukee previously traded its 2021 second-rounder away in a 2018 deal for George Hill.