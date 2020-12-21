BTS’s Suga Once Revealed He ‘Cried in the Shower’ After Their 2017 AMA Performance

In the past few years, BTS have proven themselves to be an unstoppable force. The group climbed to the top of the K-pop industry before taking over the American music scene, breaking record after record and setting new expectations for what a K-pop group can achieve.

All of these accomplishments have, of course, led BTS to experience a variety of emotions. In particular, rapper Suga once admitted that he even ‘cried in the shower’ after their performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

BTS’s 2017 AMA performance was a historic one

In November 2017, BTS performed their song “DNA” at the American Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop boy group to have achieved this feat. This performance helped make them even more well-known around the world, especially after the group also won the Top Social Artist category the Billboard Music Awards months earlier.

Although BTS did not take home a prize at the 2017 AMAs, they did go on to win six awards in the following years. Most notably, BTS has consistently won the Favorite Social Artist category for three years straight.

Suga reveals he ‘cried in the shower’ after the performance

The performance at the 2017 AMAs marked a huge moment for BTS. Suga once looked back on it and revealed that he had an overwhelming reaction to the event.

In 2018, BTS uploaded a video of the members eating dinner together. There they discussed the changes that came after their BBMA and AMA experiences.

Suga revealed, “It wasn’t like this after the BBMAs, but after the AMAs ended, I cried in the shower.”

He went on to share that he cried because he was scared about what could happen in their future.

“It was beyond what I had imagined. I could not even have dreamed of it,” Suga said. “When I was showering, I felt pressured and lost about what we were supposed to do from then on.”

Suga has been able to fulfill some of his wildest dreams

Over two years have passed since the video came out, and it seems Suga has been able to come to terms with his group’s immense success. In fact, around that time, Suga set some lofty goals that BTS ended up achieving.

In a press conference in May 2018, Suga shared, according to Soompi, “We want to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, and we want to go to the Grammy Awards. We also want to do a stadium tour, and we want to become one of the most influential singers all over the world.”

BTS has topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 several times. Meanwhile, the group also presented an award at the Grammy Awards in 2019 before performing at the award show in 2020. They finally got nominated for an award in the upcoming 2021 show. As for the stadium tour, BTS had plans to go on one in 2020, but the pandemic forced the group to postpone their shows. However, they did have online concerts that attracted hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.

As for Suga’s last goal, there is no objective measure of how influential BTS is. However, the group has been compared to The Beatles and dubbed the biggest boy band in the world by many news outlets. It’s safe to say that BTS is definitely very influential and will continue to be that way for years to come.