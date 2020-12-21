Brittany Banks Says Yazan Stole From Her Purse

Brittany Banks and Yazan may have ended last season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in a relationship but since the cameras stopped rolling, things went very far south. Now, Banks has been blasting Yazan for the things that he did during their relationship, including stealing from her purse.

Brittany and Yazan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 | TLC

Yazan and Brittany Banks’ relationship

Yazan and Banks met through Yazan’s sister.

“His sister lived with me and I took care of her in the US!” Banks wrote in comments captured by ScreenRant. “When my family saved her from an abusive ex that married her and brought her to the US when she was like 14. That’s how I met him! Through her.”

After they met via videochat, Banks flew to Jordan to meet Yazan in person. They immediately clicked and got engaged.

The issues between Yazan and Brittany

From the moment Banks landed in Jordan, it was clear that she and Yazan were not going to have an easy time together. Yazan and his family were conservative Muslims, which caused issues with Banks as she was not conservative at all.

Yazan tried to get Banks to convert but she would not be forced to change.

The post-filming breakup

While the season was airing, fans got little hints that Banks and Yazan had broken up. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Banks accused Yazan of cheating on her.

“Fun facts about us,” she captioned the picture of her and Yazan. “Yazan’s favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women. He also loves to cheat with ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans. He’s on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy @yazan_abuhurira did I miss anything? Should I honorably mention your out of control temper?”

Brittany reveals that Yazan stole

Banks’ dad Greg also appeared on this season. In the scenes he appeared in, he seemed mild-mannered and supportive of his daughter. Now that Yazan and Banks are done, Greg has been arguing with him on Instagram.

In his Instagram story, Greg claimed that Yazan stole $7,000 from him. Banks also shared a screenshot of a conversation between her dad and Yazan.

“Ok, you can repay the money you owe us or we’ll get a lawyer to review the receipts and take care of you.” Greg wrote to Yazan. “That’s all your choice. To be fair and pay what you said you would. You said a man doesn’t take money from women and you were embarrassed and would pay it back.”

“Asking for our money back since he’s getting paid. Sad,” Banks captioned the screenshots.

When Yazan blocked Greg, Banks posted a screenshot of the blocked page with the caption, “Sadder. You should’ve blocked your hand from taking money out of my purse while I was [a]sleep. I’m cool til you start playing with my daddy.”

All of this back and forth between Yazan, Banks, and Greg may be confusing for fans now, but Banks and Yazan will be featured on the new Discovery+ show, 90 Day Fianceé: Bares All where they will explain everything and reveal even more. The show will premiere on Jan. 4.