British model, 21, who fell off cliff on Australian trip had taken cocktail of drugs, inquest hears

On January 12 our world span on an axis we hope no one else will have to endure – our beloved daughter was taken from us following a tragic accident. Combined with this devastating news, family and friends have been hounded by trolls.

Madalyn was an introverted extrovert. She struggled with a world that could be so unkind, and was a good person that always saw the best in people. Sadly, sometimes that was taken advantage of.

She believed in universal oneness, the fundamental belief that she couldn’t hurt another human being, as to do so she would hurt herself.

This caused a lot of pain in her life, as a lot of people don’t believe in this sentiment and therefore this left her vulnerable to abuse, resentment and manipulation.

Despite this, Maddie still faced every day with optimism, and a smile on her face. She was determined to find the better place that she hoped the world could be.

Madalyn found fame inadvertently through the expression of her art which she shared via social media.

This enabled her to find a way to function it this world that could be so judgmental and cruel, she was acutely aware of this contradiction but her passion and zest for life meant she was able to continually overcome it.

Madalyn’s inquisitive nature and her artistic drive in finding inspiration for her work soon led her to want to explore new cultures and travel the world which of course as parents, we fully supported.

So, over the last few months Madalyn had the opportunity to live her dream if only for a bittersweet space of .

We couldn’t be prouder of our most beautiful girl for everything she achieved and the lives she touched.

She packed more into her short years than we could possibly have hoped for. She was an inspiration to many, including us as parents.

Her accidental passing has been so sudden and has rocked us to our core. There will forever be a hole in our lives that will never be filled, a hole our family can barely face comprehending.

Can we please at this difficult and in our deepest grief that all speculation and character assassination cease, if not for us as her mum and dad, then for Madalyn’s little brother and sister who are hardly able to process this awful loss.

We hope this is a pain that nobody else has to ever endure. Being able to read messages of support has given us so much strength, and we want to thank you for these kind words.

Sadly, we have also had to read some abhorrent comments and vile opinions on Madalyn’s Instagram profile.

We cannot comprehend how at such a traumatic , a select few can be so heartless and target the most vulnerable suffering such acute emotional pain.

Madalyn was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a cousin, a niece, a granddaughter, and above all the most amazing woman whom we are all so proud of. She has been taken from us too soon.