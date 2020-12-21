Britain welcomes the Winter Solstice: Pagan revellers gather at a closed Stonehenge on shortest day

Thousands have welcomed in the shortest and darkest day of 2020 this morning, tuning in to watch the Winter Solstice sunrise over Stonehenge on live stream as visitors are banned from the site.

The shortest day of the year was met with driving rain and howling winds at the historic landmark in Salisbury, usually packed with around 5,000 visitors to mark the twice-a-year phenomena.

Yet despite the closure several dozen Pagan revellers attended the site to worship, along with a number of security guards, as most went online to get a glimpse of the sunrise over the English Heritage site.

Elsewhere in the country the day brings 59 flood alerts and seven warnings, as rain continues for most of southern England and Wales, with 0.8in (20mm) expected over these parts. Three flood warnings and seven alerts are in place in Wales, where rain is predicted to continue into midweek.

In East and West Cowick, East Yorkshire, residents are preparing for evacuation after the banks of the Aire and Calder canal burst near to the A614, flooding the road in both direction and putting homes at risk.

Low lying parts of Herefordshire, the Lake District and Gloucestershire have also received flood warnings.

Revellers gathered to worship on Winter Solstice at Stonehenge, Salisbury, despite the monument remaining closed

A security guard stands near the closed Stonehenge on December 21, 2020 in Amesbury, United Kingdom

This morning water was seen gushing into fields close to the M62 in East and West Cowick, East Yorkshire, as authorities race to prevent major flooding.

The embankment at the Aire and Calder canal, which feeds Southfield Reservoir, has collapsed near to the A614 with fears that homes and more roads could be flooded if the breach is not plugged. Police, fire crews, the Environment Agency and local authorities are at the scene.

On Wednesday areas of low pressure in the south are expected to bring more rain to the already saturated ground in southern England and Wales, with clearer skies and the occasional shower in the north.

The UK will see very mild temperatures today, which are predicted to reach highs of 15C (59F) in London tomorrow, topping Rome, as showers are blown north to Scotland. Highs of 13C are expected on Wednesday in St. Helier before colder weather moves in.

Inching closer to Christmas the week will become increasingly wintery nationwide, with widespread frost and sunny skies for many by Thursday, Christmas Eve, and for many on Christmas morning.

Christmas Day is expected to be mostly dry with sunny spells across the UK, with windier weather expected in the north.

The embankment at the Aire and Calder canal, which feeds Southfield Reservoir, has collapsed near to the A614 (pictured)

The A614 has been flooded and is closed in both directions as flood water continues to drain onto farmland and roads after a breach in the Aire and Calder canal

Authorities in East Yorkshire are seen attempting to prevent further flooding near the M62 in Cowick, as the A614 is closed

The shortest day of the year was met with poor weather, driving rain and howling winds at Stonehenge in Salisbury. People are seen gathering at the closed monument

Participants for a circle for a ceremony of Winter Solstice at the closed Stonehenge

A man gestures next to senior druid King Arthur Pendragon at the closed Stonehenge on December 21, 2020 in Amesbury, United Kingdom

A cloaked man carries out a ceremony as people watch at Stonehenge this morning

Participants gather for the Winter Solstice at the closed Stonehenge on December 21, 2020

Despite the English Heritage site closing in the interests of public health many still arrived to celebrate the astronomical event

Guards patrolled the site to ensure it remained closed to visitors on the usually busy morning

In other events today, English Heritage faced a backlash from Senior Druid ‘King’ Arthur Pendragon for cancelling the the centuries old celebration of Winter Solstice today due to social distancing rules.

The traditional December 21st gathering at Stonehenge’s mystical stone circle would usually see thousands of Druid and other Pagan worshippers gathering to watch the sunrise over the stones, when it’s at its lowest point on the horizon – the event is worshipped as a welcoming of the new sun, marking a rebirth.

Senior Druid ‘King’ Arthur Pendragon vowed he would brave the elements come what may, and was pictured observing the sunrise in person ‘on adjacent land, as close as legally possible’ to the stones.

He angrily accused English Heritage of ‘using the Covid crisis as an excuse’ not to allow people to celebrate the solstice at Stonehenge.

He said the ancient stone circle ‘should be open as other places of worship are’.

Despite the deadly global pandemic crowds gather at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset to celebrate the winter solstice, on the evening of December 20

Campers are seen at Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, yesterday, awaiting the sunrise of the Winter Solstice which appeared today at 8:04am

Caravans are seen parked up alongside Glastonbury Tor, where many have come to see in the Winter Solstice

English Heritage said it took the decision in the interest of public health following advice from Wiltshire Council and Wiltshire Police.

However Arthur raged ‘You can’t get more Covid secure than you can in the middle of the field.

‘It is very frustrating that English Heritage are using the Covid crisis as an excuse not to open Stonehenge.

‘English Heritage will not allow us into Stonehenge and they haven’t all year.

‘My argument is it should be open as other places of worship are like temples, mosques, churches and synagogues.

‘Because if you can’t be socially distanced in a field in Salisbury Plain, where can you?’

An English Heritage spokesperson said ‘Our plan to live-stream the winter solstice – a spiritually significant for many – is supported by representatives of the pagan and druid groups with whom we work.

‘Although disappointed that they cannot attend in person, the community respects the fact that the pandemic and its safety restrictions are exceptional circumstances.’

The shortest day of 2020 was met with poor weather, driving rain and howling winds at Stonehenge, the historic landmark in Salisbury

The monument is usually packed with around 5,000 visitors to mark the twice-a-year phenomena

From this point on the days will get longer, giving many a sense of hope that a brighter lies ahead after a tumultuous 2020

A woman plays a wooden recorder during ceremonies at Stonehenge this morning

A man livestreams the ceremony for the Winter Solstice at the closed Stonehenge

Dozens of worshippers turned up to hold hands in a circle despite English Heritage having closed the site

In years gone by, thousands used to gather with the Druids for the winter and the midsummer June 21st celebrations, which led to violent clashes with police.

In the famous 1985 ‘Battle of the Beanfield’ on land next to the stones, more than 500 people were arrested and dozens of police were injured as they fought to stop people getting to the stones.

It led to English Heritage agreeing to ‘peaceful’, carefully-controlled gatherings at the monument.

In addition to the Winter Solstice, last night saw a once-in-a-lifetime ‘Christmas star’ gracing the sky, as it will continue to do for the rest of December as Jupiter and Saturn appear as a ‘double planet’.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn occurs every 20 years however this is the first for 800 years it has occured near Christmas.