Blue Jays emerge as ‘significant players’ for D.J. LeMahieu

It was reported last week that the New York Yankees and D.J. LeMahieu were more than $25 million apart in contract negotiations. The difference in numbers pushed LeMahieu to begin talking contract details with other suitors, and it appears one team has emerged as a favorite for the talented second baseman.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays “have emerged as significant players in the LeMahieu sweepstakes — perhaps the biggest threat to him re-signing with the New York Yankees, with whom a significant gap remains.”

The two-time batting title winner supposedly is seeking a five-year, $100 million deal, so the Blue Jays must be willing to fork over the money if they’re serious contenders for LeMahieu. However, Toronto will face some tough competition from the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, who have also shown interest in him.

In two seasons wearing the pinstripes, the 32-year-old hit .336 with 129 RBI and 36 home runs. He won the batting title last season after hitting .364 and also placed third in American League MVP voting.

LeMahieu is one of the top available free agents this offseason, along with J.T. Realmuto, George Springer, Marcell Ozuna, Marcus Semien and Justin Turner, among others. If the Yankees lose out on LeMahieu, there’s no word on whom they may target to play second base.