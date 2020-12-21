Blake Lively’s Quarantine Hair Is a Major 2020 Mood

Blake Lively is serving full-on 2020 glam vibes.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Gossip Girl alum shared a selfie with her golden locks a bit tousled, the back more disheveled than the front, along with a bare face—a look many are sporting amid self-quarantine. Using the Vogue magazine cover filter, the star captioned the photo, “Get The Look 2020 Edition.”

Of course, fans know the actress is pure comedic gold. Just ask her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The couple regularly pranks each other on social media. Earlier this month, Blake trolled the Deadpool star on her Instagram Story when she shared a photo of three of her “favorite things in the world,” which were three different sugary desserts. The following Instagram Story included a fourth dessert, with the caption, “…Who did you think I was gonna say??”

Fans quickly understood the joke, as her husband of eight years was born in the British Columbia city of Vancouver. She even gave a little nod to Ryan by adding a Deadpool gif in the corner of the Story.