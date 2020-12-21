Black-market wildlife ads have increased on Facebook despite the company's steps to combat them, as experts say ad takedowns prematurely alert criminals (Rene Ebersole/National Geographic)

Rene Ebersole / National Geographic:
Black-market wildlife ads have increased on Facebook despite the company’s steps to combat them, as experts say ad takedowns prematurely alert criminals — llegal wildlife ads have increased on Facebook despite its steps to combat animal trafficking. Crime watch groups are calling for broad legal reforms.
