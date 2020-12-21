Best Moments From Ariana Grande’s Netflix Documentary

Christmas came early this year for Ariana Grande fans.
Netflix just dropped excuse me, i love you, Ari’s concert documentary from her Sweetener/thank u, next world tour.
And while the whole film feels like a front-row seat to her concert, there are some other notable moments as well.
1.
For example, Scott Nicholson and Ari dancing for Mariah Carey’s Christmas video.
2.
Playing with blow-up dolls at rehearsal.
3.
Seeing “Tattooed Heart” live (again).
4.
Ari discussing some of her idols: Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.
5.
When Joan Grande upgraded that little girl to a floor seat because she was scared of heights.
6.
When Ariana tells the story of Piggy (her small pig) pooping everywhere, Myron (her dog) eating it and Alfredo seeing it and puking… all while Kristin Chenoweth was on Facetime.
7.
Ariana’s little pre-show pep talk.
8.
When Ari drunkenly waved to the snow.
9.
That photo montage of Nonna.
10.
Seeing “everytime” sung up-close.
11.
Ariana reacting to Trump’s impeachment.
12.
Poor Scott being forced to watch scary movies between shows.
13.
When Ari pulled a classic “millennial-dancing-to-good-music face.”
14.
Ariana and Victoria Monét walking to rehearsal holding hands.
15.
The heartfelt speech of gratitude Ari gave to her fans.
16.
When Ari’s tour manager posed for a photo… but it was a video.
17.
That little eight-second clip of baby Ari.
18.
The crew singing “Astonishing” from Little Women in the car on the way to rehearsal.
19.
Anytime Ariana says “y’all.”
20.
And that epic slow-motion hair flip.
Basically, it’s just all great. Prepare to scream, or cry (or both).
What was your favorite moment of the doc? Let us know in the comments!
