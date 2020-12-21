Best Fitness Accessories for Google Fit 2020

Best

Fitness Accessories for Google Fit

Android Central

2020

When you start searching for the best Google Fit accessories, you’ll be met with tons of options. After all, Google Fit is one of the best apps for tracking all kinds of fitness data, from the food you eat to the calories you burn to your progress over time. While it’s not hard to manually enter your weight and other data in Google Fit, there are some accessories to make the whole process even easier.



The TicWatch Pro 3 is the newest release from Mobvoi. It’s a genuinely good watch even if you don’t care about fitness tracking. If you do, it’s even better. There’s a GPS sensor, a heart-rate monitor, and mobile payments. The new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor guarantees ultra-smooth performance. $300 at Amazon

$300 at Walmart You can manually enter your weight into Google Fit, but this scale can do it for you. It also calculates more than weight. It can estimate your body fat and water percentages, as well as your muscle mass and other measurements. Since getting all that data is as easy as stepping on the scale, you get a more accurate picture of your health over time. It’s not too hard to sync your Samsung Health data into Google Fit, and with that, you can get an absolutely stunning watch. You’ll see that the Galaxy Watch 3 is a do-everything smartwatch for Android owners. If you’re not a fan of Wear OS, you can still get a great looking smartwatch that tracks your fitness. Xiaomi is known for making low-cost gadgets that perform well, and the Mi Band 5 is no exception. It will track your steps, sleep, heart rate, and other areas easily. What’s more, you can sync that data right into Google Fit. If you don’t want to spend a lot on a fitness tracker, this is the one for you. If you like Google’s Wear OS, but don’t want to spend too much money, Mobvoi has another great watch for you. The Ticwatch E2 still features an onboard GPS, activity tracking, and heart-rate monitor, but it lacks NFC for Google Pay. If that’s not a deal-breaker, you can save some serious dough compared to more expensive watches. And your workout data will go straight into Google Fit, no other services needed! $160 at Amazon

$128 at Walmart If you’re aiming to shed some inches around your waist, the best way to track that is with a tape measure. This one from RayTour is inexpensive, but it’s retractable so you get the perfect measurement without any extra clutter. While’s no specific place in Google Fit to enter waist measurements, you can easily keep a journal entry with your progress over time. $5 at Amazon Perhaps you’re not interested in buying a smartwatch. An armband is the best way to keep your phone in place during a workout This one features a reflective strip so you remain visible in the dark. It will fit all the latest phones with screens that are between 4 and 7 inches. Finally, there’s a small pocket for your keys, debit card, or other small accessories. $14 at Amazon If you’re like most athletes, you need some tunes to keep you moving. Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds will do just that. These are wireless earbuds, so you don’t have a cord running down your back. Pop them back in their charging case at the end of your workout, so the earbuds themselves should always have juice. The IPX4 rating means they can withstand some water splashes and dust, but proceed with caution. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy This isn’t so much for your workout, but for immediately before and after. You can’t track your progress if your watch is dead, after all. Worse yet, you won’t be able to listen to music if your Bluetooth headphones are dead. Make sure gadgets are topped up before a long workout with this charger from AUKEY. It will charge your electronics as quickly as they’ll allow. $15 at Amazon

$28 at Walmart Again, dead electronics are no good. If you’re planning to run a mega marathon, this portable battery is perfect to bring along. It’s compact, so it can easily fit inside your pocket or running belt. It may not offer the fastest charging speeds out there, but it’ll be enough to keep you and your gadgets going right along with you. $20 at Amazon

$30 at Walmart

Best Google Fit accessories Time to get fit

Keeping track of your health and fitness doesn’t have to be difficult. It can be a much easier task when you have the right tools. Between an Android smartwatch, a smart scale, and a good old-fashioned tape measure, you should be well on your way to tracking your progress with Google Fit. If a smartwatch is a big leap for you, then you might want to start with a fitness tracker instead.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is still one of our favorite smartwatches out there with GPS, NFC payments, heart-rate monitoring, and multi-day battery life. If the battery dies during a workout or as soon as you arrive at the gym, you can count on the ANKER PowerCore 5000 to bring it back to life in no time.

No matter what your workout routine looks like, the TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the best Wear OS watches with Google Fit. It’s worth noting that these are just a few of the best Google Fit accessories you can buy that make it a breeze to track your progress. Google Fit is one of the most popular fitness apps out there and with the right accessories to go with it, you’ll be able to track every detail that matters to you.

Tom Westrick contributed to an earlier version of this article.

