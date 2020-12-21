Belmont Stakes Winner Tiz The Law in Dubai World Cup Betting

The 2020 Belmont Stakes winner Tiz The Law could be set to run in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse in the UAE in March, which is one of the richest races in the world.

Barclay Tagg’s runner has won three Grade One races this year, including a leg of the Triple Crown at Belmont Park. If he does travel across to Asia in 2021, it will be his first appearance outside of the United States.

Tiz The Law went into his three-year-old campaign with a big reputation. As you can see in the racing results at Paddy Power, victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park helped justify that. When he won the Belmont Stakes by just under four lengths, it looked as though he was the best of his age group by some distance.

The son of Constitution could only finish second in the Kentucky Derby though, behind Authentic, in what was the second leg of the Triple Crown this year. He hit the front with 400 meters to go but was unable to match the speed of his rival in the closing stages at Churchill Downs.

Tiz The Law’s worst performance of 2020 came in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last month at Keeneland. He went off as the +275 favorite for that contest but had to settle for sixth out of the 10 runners as Authentic stole the headlines again.

Victory in the Dubai World Cup would help Tagg’s colt elevate himself back up to the top end of the ratings in the United States. He could feature once in the US before making his trip to the UAE for the race over 2,000 meters.

Benbatl Tops Betting to Prevail for Godolphin Again

Benbatl is the +300 favorite with the bookmakers to win the Dubai World Cup where, if successful, he will give his owners Godolphin their third straight success in the race.

The six-year-old horse, who is trained in the UK by Saeed bin Suroor, has scored on his last two visits to Meydan. He was third in the Saudi Cup at Riyadh back in February, while on his last outing, he finished third at Newmarket in the Group Two Shadwell Joel Stakes.

Benbatl has had an excellent career with Suroor. His big race successes include the Dubai Turf, Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot and Grosser Dallmayr Preis – Bayerisches Zuchtrennan in Munich. If successful in the Dubai World Cup though, it will exceed anything he has achieved before.

Frankie Dettori teamed up with Benbatl on his last outing at Newmarket. The Italian, who was once the retained jockey for Godolphin, has won the Dubai World Cup three times. It has been 14 years since the former Champion Jockey last scored in the feature race of the Meydan Carnival so he will be hoping he gets the chance to partner the horse who clearly has an excellent chance in the contest.

The race at Meydan on March 27 will see the best of North America, Europe and Asia clash in what is likely to be one of the best highlights on the international horse racing calendar in 2021.