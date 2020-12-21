‘B Positive’ Earns Full Season 1 Order at CBS

Good news for the new kidney on block: CBS has given freshman sitcom B Positive a full season order.

The network has picked up an additional five episodes of Chuck Lorre’s organ donor comedy, bringing its Season 1 haul to 18 episodes.

Through its first five episodes, B Positive has averaged a so-so 5 million (live) viewers and a .6 demo rating in its post-Young Sheldon Thursday time slot.

Starring Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch and Masters of Sex‘s Annaleigh Ashford, the series centers on Middleditch’s Drew, a therapist and newly divorced dad who, when he discovers he needs a new kidney, runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers hers. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Briga Heelan, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell round out the cast.

Middleditch and Ashford announced the news Monday on their respective Instagram feeds (see below).