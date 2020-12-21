Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.08% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.08%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.93% or 1.130 points to trade at 24.040 at the close. Meanwhile, Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) added 4.77% or 0.86 points to end at 18.90 and Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.68% or 1.56 points to 34.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Virgin Money PLC (ASX:), which fell 6.67% or 0.16 points to trade at 2.24 at the close. Wisetech Global Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.62% or 2.18 points to end at 30.77 and AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.14% or 0.68 points to 12.54.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 770 to 550 and 322 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.93% or 1.130 to 24.040.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 7.58% to 14.135.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.69% or 13.10 to $1902.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 3.25% or 1.60 to hit $47.64 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 3.33% or 1.74 to trade at $50.52 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 1.19% to 0.7533, while AUD/JPY fell 0.63% to 78.02.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.69% at 90.578.