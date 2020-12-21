Asian Doll, JT & Megan Thee Stallion Beef On Twitter!!

Twitter erupted on Sunday after Asian Doll got into a Twitter spat with not only JT of the City Girls, but also Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The drama kicked off after Asian posted Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It on the Tip” featuring City Girls. Asian was on the original version but did not make Meg’s album.

“I been doing good but I’ma bout to start laying you attention seeking hoes out & I’m coming with facts,” JT wrote on Twitter after catching wind of Asian’s livestream. “Sympathetic ass hoes really starting to grind my gears. Like, if you know you gone draw attention and cause commotion why speak on it? Mind you lying! But go off.”

“Get a pretty hit record hoe. Buoy got the right one,” JT also wrote. “Like [Asian Doll] let it go. You get on the internet weekly looking for drama to get posted on blogs. You been salty for a while now!!!…City Girls came and put all the dolls to rest. Let’s talk about it. 2016 big moon boots wearing irrelevant hoes better find a toy…Looks aint get you nowhere but drop from every record label. Must be dropped on your head to think you can f*ck with me. Smoked out ant build bitch lets talk about it.”

Meg tried to play peacemaker — it didn’t go down well with Asian:

