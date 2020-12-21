‘Kindergarten Cop’ released way back in 1990, and to celebrate the 30th anniversary Yahoo! interviewed several of the kids who played opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Adam Wylie (Larry), Christian Cousins (Dominic), Brian Wagner (William), Miko Hughes (Joseph) and Krystle & Tiffany Mataras (Tine and Rina) were interview by Yahoo Entertainment’s Ethan Alter about the film and what it was like shooting with Schwarzenegger.

The interviews were great, and we learned a lot about the film and where each of these “kids” are now in life, however, they were treated to a big surprise when halfway through they were greeted by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger himself!

“Six of the former “kids” of “Kindergarten Cop” reunited to reminisce with Yahoo Entertainment about the movie for its 30th anniversary. They had no idea that their old teacher, Mr. Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger), would make a surprise appearance.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Surprises The “Kids” From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ In Video Interview On Yahoo!

They were utterly delighted to see Mr. Kimble and Schwarzenegger showed great interest in how they were doing now, and even knew what kind of business most of them were in now and what some of them had been up to since 1990.

It’s always cool to hear about actors keeping up with children actors they have worked with before and shows a lot of gratitude and compassion. It’s a fantastic video and takes us back in time to a simpler time before the world sped up and we got infused with smartphones, laptops, and wi-fi.

If you have the time, I would highly recommend watching the entire interview, it’s a very cool thing to celebrate the 30th anniversary. Fans and viewers commented on the video, “This is great!!“, “Arnold is the best!“, “Sounds like Dominic is just gonna take over the whole zoom call” and “Arnold has many Xmas time films played in my household through December, and I can happily admit that this film always makes me laugh! Such an honour to see Arnold appreciating those young kid actors“.

