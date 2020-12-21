Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez Is Worth a Lot More Than the One She Received From Pete Davidson

In case you haven’t heard, Ariana Grande is engaged!

The pop singer’s boyfriend of less than a year, Dalton Gomez, popped the question over the weekend and chose an engagement ring that is not only the perfect blend of classy and chic, but also came with a hefty price tag.

Ariana Grande showed off her massive diamond ring from Dalton Gomez on social media

Grande is officially a bride-to-be!

On December 20, the “7 Rings” singer announced she’s engaged to her now fiancé, Gomez, in a series of photos posted to her Instagram.

In addition to sharing snapshots of her and the luxury real estate agent cuddled up together, Grande also uploaded a close-up photo of her brand new engagement ring.

“Forever n then some,” Grande captioned the series of images.

After sharing the post to her feed, many of the singer’s family and celebrity friends took the comments to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

“Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man,” the Grammy winner’s manager Scooter Braun commented.

“YAYYYYYY!!! So happy for you guys!!” Hailey Bieber penned.

Even Grande’s mom, Joan Grande, gushed about her and Gomez’s engagement, expressing how thrilled she is to welcome the real estate agent into the family on Twitter.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” she wrote. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

Grande and Gomez are believed to have started dating in early 2020 after eagle-eyed fans spotted him in the background of some of her Instagram stories while she was isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the singer didn’t confirm their relationship status until May when Gomez made a cameo in her and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U” music video.

Since then, the pair have been inseparable and have often showcased their budding romance on social media.

How much did Ariana Grande’s engagement ring cost?

Seeing as Grande’s engagement ring is absolutely stunning, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it has a hefty price tag.

According to Michelle Demaree, a Los Angeles based Engagement Ring Concierge, the singer’s massive ring, which is comprised of a large oval diamond and a uniquely placed delicate pearl, is worth more than a quarter of a million dollars.

“Her unique diamond and pearl setting has a rare offset South Sea pearl which must have some significance,” Demaree tells HollywoodLife. “This is easily a multiple six-figure rock worth $250,000 to $350,000. It embodies their authentic love for one another and at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”

While the enormous diamond makes the ring a showstopper, the stunning pearl is believed to have a hidden meaning which gives the jewelry piece some personal significance.

After Grande announced her engagement on social media, many quickly pointed out the possibility that the pearl in her ring could be a nod to the hardware her beloved grandmother had made for her in 2014, using a pearl from her late grandfather’s tie pin.

While Grande hasn’t given any details on her ring yet, it’s a possibility that Gomez designed the engagement ring around the sentimental gem that once belonged to her grandfather, making the value of the piece “priceless,” according to Demaree.

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring from Pete Davidson didn’t cost as much as Gomez’s

As fans already know, this isn’t Grande’s first time rocking an impressive (and expensive) engagement ring.

In June 2018, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson proposed to the singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond ring after just a few weeks of dating.

Unfortunately, four months after Davidson asked for her hand in marriage, Grande called off their engagement and returned the ring to him.

However, Grande’s ring finger didn’t stay diamond-less for long. Shortly after her breakup from Davidson, the singer was spotted wearing a stunning new diamond ring on that finger. But, the ring wasn’t from anyone who taught her love, patience, or pain.

Instead, the singer bought herself and her six best friends coordinating diamond rings to commemorate their friendship.

But now that Grande is an engaged woman again, she’s upgraded to bigger and flashier hardware, which will hopefully remain on her ring finger this time around.