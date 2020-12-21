Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande’s latest instagram post has the internet buzzing because it looks like she and current flame, Dalton Gomez, are engaged! That’s right, she posted a picture of them together with the words “Forever and then some”, so just how did Ari get a new boyfriend while the rest of us were on lockdown?

It seems that they became an item back in January, shortly before this whole fiasco began, they were spotted kissing at a bar in Northridge California, and began quietly dating, they have been together ever since.

Ariana Grande engaged!

She also posted pictures of her enagement ring which is quite possibly the most unique thing I’ve ever seen. Aside from the stone, it also has a pearl out to the side of it. A couple of years ago in 2014 she posted a photo of a pearl ring and in the caption she had written that it was a ring that her Grandmother had made for her, out of the pearl from her Grandad’s tie pin, because her Grandad told her in a dream that it would protect her.

Right next to the stone on the engagement ring is a pearl, symbolizing that Arianna’s beloved Grandad (whom she was really, really close to) is still around in spirit and looking out for his Granddaughter. One fan on twitter even said, “OMG Arianna Grande is engaged and her ring is everything!” indeed it is!

As if we didn’t need anymore confirmation, Arianna’s own Mom, Joan Grande, posted on her instagram welcoming Dalton to the Grande family and saying “here’s to happily ever after”. It’s good to know that Arianna’s family is supportive of her relationship with Dalton.

After the last couple of years with on again off again relationship drama with various people and the tragic death of her ex, Mac Miller, Arianna deserves a good, healthy relationship. Maybe this is one of those rare good things to come out of a year like 2020, yes for the most part, we can all agree, it’s been terrible, but perhaps for some people there are still some salvageable moments. We here at DSD wish Arianna and Dalton the absolute best on their journey together. Stay tuned!!!

