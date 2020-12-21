Apple’s self-driving car is just a few years from reality, report says

Apple plans to build a self-driving car for consumers and is targeting 2024 to produce the vehicle, reported on Monday.

The company is developing its own battery technology that could reduce the cost of power packs and extend the vehicle’s range, said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

Apple is tapping outside partners for elements of the system, including lidar sensors that provide autonomous cars with a real-time, 3-D view of the world, added. Apple is also developing its own lidar technology.

There’s still a chance Apple will decide to reduce the scope of its efforts to an autonomous driving system that would be integrated with a car made by a traditional automaker, reported, noting that it’s unclear which manufacturer would build it for Apple.

Apple has been working on driverless car technology since 2014, but pared back its ambitions from a full-fledged vehicle in 2017, Bloomberg News has reported. Since then, Apple has been working on the underlying autonomous system. The company has been deciding whether to attach this system to its own car, or existing vehicles, or to partner with an established carmaker, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

