Antonio Brown catches first TD with Bucs

Antonio Brown came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady and to provide this offense with a big-play threat. In Week 16, Brown came through in the clutch with the play that may save Tampa Bay’s season.

The Buccaneers fought their way back from a 24-7 deficit, with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. After a rough first half, Brady came up huge to help deliver another fourth-quarter comeback.

When the Falcons responded with a go-ahead field goal, taking a 27-24 lead with eight minutes left in the game, the future Hall of Fame quarterback took the field looking to respond. When he dropped back to pass and saw his favorite receiver, the months of begging Tampa Bay to sign Brown finally paid off.