Andy Cohen Called out For Partial Questions In Discussing Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett Fight

The altercation between The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett took center stage at part 2 of the season 5 reunion. After it aired, a lot of fans immediately began to take issue with the way the questions from Andy Cohen were set against Samuels and were not impartial.

Part 2 of the ‘RHOP’ season 5 reunion was very tense

The highly-anticipated second part of the reunion focuses on the season arcs for Samuels, Karen Huger and Ashley Darby. It also contained the first at-length discussion during the reunion about the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as well as the fallout that continues to reverberate across the rest of the show, despite the fact that it was filmed over a year ago.

Samuels faced intense questioning both from Cohen and the questions that were said to be submitted by fans. As they revisited the fight, the co-stars who have been siding against Samuels in the skirmish with Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo, kept saying that Samuels was lying about events that took place. However, the footage from the fight that was shown confirmed what Samuels was saying.

Samuels tweeted about the fact that she was vindicated by footage, tweeting, “Ooop!! Thanks Production Red heart #replay #rhop.”

Fans believe the questioning surrounding the Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett fight

Clips from the reunion were posted on The Peach Report Daily, a site dedicated to news coverage of both The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. In the comments section of their Instagram page, fans were very upset at the fan questions chosen as well as Cohen’s questions in regards to the fight between Samuels and Dillard Bassett.

“I don’t like how one sided the questions are Andy really was pissing me off,” said one person.

Another fan said, “I don’t like how they were trying to gaslight Monique on tonight’s episode. Shame on Andy tonight. I’m glad production backed up what Monique said.”

“It REALLY bothered me how ANDY and the rest of the cast mates acted BLIND to the entire situation,” said someone else in part. “EVERYTHING Monique said about the fight was proven in the clips shown! o one was more wrong then the other so the victim act she keeps trying to play is so tiring! Andy really missed the mark this reunion I am DISAPPOINTED.”

The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs next Sunday on Bravo at 9 p.m.