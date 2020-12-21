Alarmed by reports of new coronavirus strain, nations close doors to Britain.

“Over all, I think we need to have a little bit more experimental data,” she said. “We can’t entirely rule out the fact that some of this transmissibility data might be related to human behavior.”

British officials said there was no reason to believe that the new variant caused more serious illness.

Even with so much about the strain uncertain — including how widely it was already circulating around the world — nations wasted no in seeking to essentially quarantine England.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland Italy and the Netherlands all announced restrictions on travel within hours of Mr. Johnson’s speech. Poland said it would suspend flights between the two countries starting Monday night.

Beyond the European Union, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran and Israel were among the places issuing their own restrictions.

In the United States, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York urged the federal government to take action, saying that “right now, this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to J.F.K.,” while also acknowledging that it may be too late. The State Department said that its travel advisory for Britain remained unchanged at Level 3.

Officials in India were among the few voices urging calm.

“If you ask me, there is no reason for such panic,” the Indian health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said at a news briefing in New Delhi. “Don’t entangle yourself in this imaginary situation, imaginary talk, imaginary panic.”

But only a short later, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that it would suspend all flights from Britain until Dec. 31.