AGF Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2020 cash distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on January 8, 2021.

AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2020, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.

Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGF ETF decreases between December 21, 2020 and December 30, 2020 or may change as a result of other unforeseen reasons.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange 0.110375 AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange – AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF) QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.887189 AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF) QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.595427 AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF) QMA Toronto Stock Exchange 0.483973 AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF) QEF NEO Exchange 0.354681 AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (formerly, AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF) QMY Toronto Stock Exchange 0.348936 AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF) QIF NEO Exchange 0.183744 AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF) QGB NEO Exchange 0.197308 AGFiQ International Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF) QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 0.458246 AGFiQ US Equity ETF (formerly, AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF) QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.400914 AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange 1.267754

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before . ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $38 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF and is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

[email protected]